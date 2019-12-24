Martedì 24 Dicembre 2019 | 17:08

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Jews blast Maraini for slamming Old Testament

Jews blast Maraini for slamming Old Testament

 
Milan
Syrian arrested in Milan to serve 7 yrs in Kuwait

Syrian arrested in Milan to serve 7 yrs in Kuwait

 
Florence
Boy serious after falling into river off bike

Boy serious after falling into river off bike

 
Padua
Baby in coma after mum shook it

Baby in coma after mum shook it

 
Rome
Italians to spend 100 mn more on Xmas Eve dinner

Italians to spend 100 mn more on Xmas Eve dinner

 
Pescara
Xmas tree fire nearly torches flat

Xmas tree fire nearly torches flat

 
Taranto
Man, 53, 'abused migrant woman, threatened to report her'

Man, 53, 'abused migrant woman, threatened to report her'

 
Milan
Milan train station fault causes major disruption

Milan train station fault causes major disruption

 
Milan
Inmate attacks prison guard

Inmate attacks prison guard

 
Bologna
Man, 22, assaults woman outside disco

Man, 22, assaults woman outside disco

 
Rome
Colosseum tickets to include Roman forum

Colosseum tickets to include Roman forum

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Regalia spinge il Bari: «Guai ad arrendersi»

Regalia spinge il Bari: «Guai ad arrendersi»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoIl caso
Minaccia i poliziotti con un fucile da pesca: arrestato a Manduria

Minaccia i poliziotti con un fucile da pesca: arrestato a Manduria

 
BariLa Vigilia di Natale
Il 24 dicembre dei baresi: tutto esaurito in centro tra aperitivi, auguri e regali

Il 24 dicembre dei baresi: tutto esaurito in centro tra aperitivi, auguri e regali

 
FoggiaIl caso
Vigilia a Foggia, in tanti in centro ma non mancano gli incivili: cassonetti dati alle fiamme

Vigilia a Foggia, in tanti in centro ma non mancano gli incivili: cassonetti dati alle fiamme

 
LecceLa provocazione
Martano, l'albero di Natale è un ulivo secco con bottiglie di pesticidi al posto delle decorazioni

Martano, l'albero di Natale è un ulivo secco con bottiglie di pesticidi al posto delle decorazioni

 
PotenzaLa pattuglia di «Mancusiedd»
Storia dei «nostri» presepi nelle parrocchie: le radici del Natale a Potenza

Storia dei «nostri» presepi nelle parrocchie: le radici del Natale a Potenza

 
MateraNatale amaro
Pomarico, dopo la frana chiedono soldi agli «sfollati» per utenze già staccate

Pomarico, dopo la frana chiedono soldi agli «sfollati» per utenze già staccate

 
BrindisiFurto
Francavilla, rubano Iphone per fare regalo di Natale: denunciata intera famiglia

Francavilla, rubano Iphone per fare regalo di Natale: denunciata intera famiglia

 
BatIl giallo
Barletta, gambizzato 18enne nella villa del castello: scattano le indagini

Barletta, gambizzato 18enne nella villa del castello: scattano le indagini

 

i più letti

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Puglia, la mappa degli autovelox della settimana di Natale

Qualità della vita, è il momento che chiedano scusa al Sud

Qualità della vita, è il momento che chiedano scusa al Sud

Modugno, dipendenti Auchan scioperano e regalano i pandori dell'azienda a una onlus

Modugno, dipendenti Auchan scioperano e regalano i pandori dell'azienda a una onlus

Bari, processo escort, maggiordomo Berlusconi: «Non ha mai pagato per il sesso»

Bari, processo escort, maggiordomo Berlusconi: «Non ha mai pagato per il sesso»

«Tu muori qua»: le scritte sul muro dell'ex acciaieria raccontano gli ultimi istanti di Margherita

«Tu muori qua»: le scritte sul muro dell'ex acciaieria raccontano gli ultimi istanti di Margherita

Rome

Italians to spend 100 mn more on Xmas Eve dinner

Total of 2.7 bn euros will be shelled out

Italians to spend 100 mn more on Xmas Eve dinner

Rome, December 24 - Italians will spend about 100 million euros more on traditional Christmas Eve fish dinners this year than last, the Confcooperative retail group said Tuesday, bringing the total to some 2.7 billion euros.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati