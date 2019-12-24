Man, 53, 'abused migrant woman, threatened to report her'

Jews blast Maraini for slamming Old Testament
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Storia dei «nostri» presepi nelle parrocchie: le radici del Natale a Potenza
i più letti
Taranto
24 Dicembre 2019
Taranto, December 24 - A 53-year-old Taranto man was arrested Tuesday after sexually abusing an immigrant woman in the southern city last summer, threatening to report her to the police to get her deported, and then allegedly stalking her until recently. The woman reported the man last September and a probe was opened which led to Tuesday's arrest.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su