Man, 22, assaults woman outside disco

Man, 53, 'abused migrant woman, threatened to report her'
Bologna
24 Dicembre 2019
Bologna, December 24 - A 22-year-old Moroccan man assaulted a young woman outside a disco at Cesenatico on the Romagna riviera on Saturday night, police said Tuesday. The man punched and kicked the woman, breaking her nose, before trying to rape her, police said.
