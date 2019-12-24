Inmate attacks prison guard

Man, 53, 'abused migrant woman, threatened to report her'
Milan
24 Dicembre 2019
Milan, December 24 - A 36-year-old Moroccan inmate attacked a guard at Vigevano jail near Pavia on Tuesday, police union USPPP said. The man started punching the officer "for no reason" after being asked if he wanted a shower, the union said. It will take the warder five days to recover from his injuries, doctors said.
