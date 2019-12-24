Milan train station fault causes major disruption

Man, 53, 'abused migrant woman, threatened to report her'
Milan
24 Dicembre 2019
Milan, December 24 - A technical fault at Milan's Porta Garibaldi Station caused major disruption to Trenord services across northern Italy on Tuesday. More than 200 trains were delayed, 21 of them with delays of over an hour, while 70 services were completely cancelled and 83 partially cancelled, Trenord said. The fault was repaired after about four hours.
