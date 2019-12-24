Martedì 24 Dicembre 2019 | 15:01

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
Milan train station fault causes major disruption

Milan train station fault causes major disruption

 
Milan
Inmate attacks prison guard

Inmate attacks prison guard

 
Bologna
Man, 22, assaults woman outside disco

Man, 22, assaults woman outside disco

 
Rome
Colosseum tickets to include Roman forum

Colosseum tickets to include Roman forum

 
Milan
Cappato thanks supporters after Dj Fabo acquittal

Cappato thanks supporters after Dj Fabo acquittal

 
Grosseto
Man shot dead in Grosseto

Man shot dead in Grosseto

 
Genoa
Technician electrocuted in substation

Technician electrocuted in substation

 
Monza
Man foiled from snatching girl in street

Man foiled from snatching girl in street

 
Genoa
First cars on new Genoa bridge in May says mayor

First cars on new Genoa bridge in May says mayor

 
Venice

Venice hit by 139 cm acqua alta

 
Rome
Motorway concessions will be fairer says Conte

Motorway concessions will be fairer says Conte

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Regalia spinge il Bari: «Guai ad arrendersi»

Regalia spinge il Bari: «Guai ad arrendersi»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceLa provocazione
Martano, l'albero di Natale è un ulivo secco con bottiglie di pesticidi al posto delle decorazioni

Martano, l'albero di Natale è un ulivo secco con bottiglie di pesticidi al posto delle decorazioni

 
Bariil cenone
Bari, ultime spese nel giorno della Vigilia: mercati rionali aperti fino alle 17

Bari, ultime spese nel giorno della Vigilia: mercati rionali aperti fino alle 17

 
FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, becca ragazzo a fumare a scuola e lo invita a uscire: scatta la rissa

Foggia, becca ragazzo a fumare a scuola e lo invita a uscire: scatta la rissa

 
TarantoStalking
Taranto, violenta e perseguita una giovane migrante: arrestato 53enne

Taranto, violenta e perseguita una giovane migrante: arrestato 53enne

 
PotenzaLa pattuglia di «Mancusiedd»
Storia dei «nostri» presepi nelle parrocchie: le radici del Natale a Potenza

Storia dei «nostri» presepi nelle parrocchie: le radici del Natale a Potenza

 
MateraNatale amaro
Pomarico, dopo la frana chiedono soldi agli «sfollati» per utenze già staccate

Pomarico, dopo la frana chiedono soldi agli «sfollati» per utenze già staccate

 
BrindisiFurto
Francavilla, rubano Iphone per fare regalo di Natale: denunciata intera famiglia

Francavilla, rubano Iphone per fare regalo di Natale: denunciata intera famiglia

 
BatIl giallo
Barletta, gambizzato 18enne nella villa del castello: scattano le indagini

Barletta, gambizzato 18enne nella villa del castello: scattano le indagini

 

i più letti

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Puglia, la mappa degli autovelox della settimana di Natale

Qualità della vita, è il momento che chiedano scusa al Sud

Qualità della vita, è il momento che chiedano scusa al Sud

Modugno, dipendenti Auchan scioperano e regalano i pandori dell'azienda a una onlus

Modugno, dipendenti Auchan scioperano e regalano i pandori dell'azienda a una onlus

Bari, processo escort, maggiordomo Berlusconi: «Non ha mai pagato per il sesso»

Bari, processo escort, maggiordomo Berlusconi: «Non ha mai pagato per il sesso»

«Tu muori qua»: le scritte sul muro dell'ex acciaieria raccontano gli ultimi istanti di Margherita

«Tu muori qua»: le scritte sul muro dell'ex acciaieria raccontano gli ultimi istanti di Margherita

Rome

Colosseum tickets to include Roman forum

New 16 euro ticket gives access to swathe of sites

Colosseum tickets to include Roman forum

Rome, December 23 - Tickets for the Colosseum will also include a swathe of sites in the Roman forum from January 1, the culture ministry recalled on Tuesday. The new 'differentiated' ticketing system has been introduced for the Colosseum and other nearby archaeological sites in Rome. Visitors will have to pay 16 euros, an increase of 33% from 12 euros, for a ticket giving access to the Colosseum, the Roman Forum and the Palatine Hill. It is already possible to buy a new 'Super' ticket - which also includes a number of 'Super' sites such as the House of Augustus and the Santa Maria Antiqua church - for 16 euros. It is also be possible to buy a 'Full Experience' ticket for 22 euros, which allows access to all the sites for two days. The new was announced by Colosseum archaeological park director Alfonsina Russo, who noted that new routes and technological innovations had been added in 2018 and that accessibility had been improved. She added that growth had been steady over the past 20 years, "to the point of reaching the maximum limit of visitors. For security reasons, the monument cannot have more than 3,000 in it at the same time. The 'Super' ticket', for example, makes it possible to access 'Super' sites when the Colosseum is 'full'." Some 60 million people or 0.8% of the global population have visited the Colosseum in the last 10 years, Russo said. Russo said "the number of visitors is in continual and strong growth, even higher than that of tourists arriving in Rome. The Colosseum archaeological park is the 4th most popular cultural site in the world (after the Louvre, the Great Wall of China and the National Museum of Beijing) and is the most popular in Italy. Culture ministry undersecretary Gianluca Vacca and Rome deputy mayor Luca Bergamo announced Monday that a system to cut time spent by tourists waiting in line to enter sites may be introduced "soon", possibly in the next year. The system has been tested in the Uffizi Galleries in Florence on days when the museum is free. Starting next year, there will also be a 'Nero route' in the Colosseum archaeological park. Russo said, "we plan to open Nero's Palace on the Palatine Hill, known as 'Transitory Domus'. This will be the beginning of a new route focusing on Nero that links the palace on the Palatine Hill destroyed by a fire in 64 AD with one that was to become the royal palace, the Domus Aurea on Colle Oppio.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati