Man shot dead in Grosseto

Milan train station fault causes major disruption
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Storia dei «nostri» presepi nelle parrocchie: le radici del Natale a Potenza
i più letti
Grosseto
24 Dicembre 2019
Grosseto, December 24 - A 40-year-old Colombian national died from gunshot wounds in hospital in Siena Tuesday after being shot by another foreign national in the southern Tuscan city of Grosseto Monday night. A Senegalese man was also shot. He is said to be in serious but not life-threatening condition. Police said they are looking for the shooter.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su