Technician electrocuted in substation

Genoa, December 24 - An Italian technician was electrocuted in an electricity substation near Genoa on Tuesday. The tragedy happened in Via Tangoni at Casarza Ligure. The worker from the Temar company of Chiavari was repairing a fault on a high-power line when he was electrocuted. A medical team rushed to the spot but could do nothing to revive the man. Carabinieri police and a magistrate also went to the scene. The magistrate ordered an autopsy.