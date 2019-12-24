First cars on new Genoa bridge in May says mayor

Genoa, December 24 - The first cars may roll across Genoa's new bridge in May after replacing the one that saw a deadly collapse last year, Mayor Marco Bucci said Tuesday. The Morandi Bridge collapsed in mid-August 2018, killing 43 people. Work started last summer on a new bridge, designed by starchitect and Genoa native Renzo Piano. It features sail-like pylons to reflect the northwestern Italian city's maritime heritage. Bucci, who is also commissioner for the construction of the new bridge, said "all the building work, not that in steel but the pylons, will be completed by the end of January. "That will enable us to see the complete bridge in mid-March, with all the steel infrastructures mounted. "In mid-May, we think, the first car may cross the bridge."