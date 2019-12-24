Motorway concessions will be fairer says Conte

Rome, December 24 - Italian motorway concessions will be "fairer" in the future, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday amid moves to strip Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) of its concession after the 2018 Genoa bridge disaster that killed 43 people. He told Il Messaggero daily that new norms would not be "punitive or penalising for concessionaries" but would introduce a "more transparent regime to avoid bias". The premier said there would no longer be "favourable treatment" for some concessionaries over others. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, leader of the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star MOvement (M5S), attacked ASPI in La Stampa daily, saying "there is no other solution than stripping the concessions from Autostrade". Transport Minister Paola De Micheli told Corriere della Sera newspaper that a decision would be taken in January. As for the new norms, she denied the claim of government ally Italia Viva that ASPI's license would be revoked in a "proletarian expropriation". She said "there will be no nationalisation and no vendetta. We only want the rules to be the same for everyone." Atlantia's share price dropped nearly 5% on the Milan stock exchange on Monday amid fresh uncertainty about whether its highways subsidiary ASPI will have its concessions withdrawn. The stock ended the day 4.8% down with 883 million euros going up in smoke. The government's 'milleproroghe' decree features a measure that could make it easier for concessions to be withdrawn, although the parties supporting Conte's government have not reached a final agreement on it. The M5S has been pressing hard for ASPI's concessions to be withdrawn after the collapse last year of the Morandi bridge in Genoa, alleging that the company failed to take the necessary action to prevent a disaster that claimed 43 lives. The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the centrist Italia Viva (IV) are taking a softer stance. ASPI said that it may take legal action if the measure is passed. Italy's Audit Court, meanwhile, said it was necessary to revise the highway concessions contracts as many clauses were "particularly advantageous for the private parties". On Tuesday Di Maio said he and Conte were on the "same wavelength" with regard to stripping ASPI's concessions, and said media reports that the premier was favouring a softer approach were wrong. The relatives of the 43 Genoa bridge collapse victims said ASPI's threats to sue if it is deprived of the licenses were a "bad signal".