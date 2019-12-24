Martedì 24 Dicembre 2019 | 12:45

Cagliari

Merchant ship stuck on rocks in Sardinia

Operations to free vessel hampered by strong winds

Cagliari, December 24 - An Italian merchant ship has been stuck on rocks in southwest Sardinia for several days after running aground Saturday. Operations to free the stranded vessel have so far been hampered by strong mistral winds. The ship ran aground at Sant'Antonio. An oil spill appeared to have appeared Monday around the ship. Authorities said Tuesday it was not serious, although further spillage is feared. The local port authority has issued an ordinance barring other vessels from approaching the grounded ship or sailing near it. On Tuesday the company that owns the ship held a briefing session on how it would free the vessel and tow it into a nearby port.

