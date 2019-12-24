Thousands of fake Xmas toys seized

Rome, December 24 - Italian police have seized hundreds of thousands of counterfeit toys in the run-up to Christmas, police sources said Tuesday. Other festive articles which breach EU and Italian safety norms have also been seized, they said. Police seized 430,000 counterfeit articles at Ottaviano near Naples. They were ready to flood the holiday market in the Campanian capital. Counterfeit luxury brand watches and a wide range of pricey toys were among the articles seized. In Lecco north of Milan, finance police confiscated over 200,000 unsafe and pirated Christmas lights. In Cosenza in Calabria, more than 300,000 Christmas articles including lights, toys and festive stickers were seized.