Man foiled from snatching girl in street
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Storia dei «nostri» presepi nelle parrocchie: le radici del Natale a Potenza
i più letti
Monza
24 Dicembre 2019
Monza, December 24 - A 28-year-old Moroccan man was foiled from snatching a two-year-old girl from a street near the northern city of Monza near Milan on Monday, police said Tuesday. The man allegedly tried to strangle the girl's grandfather, who was pushing her pushchair, and seize the child, police said. The young man was stopped by passersby who held him down on the ground until the police arrived. The incident took place at Bellusco. The man was arrested on charges of attempted murder and attempted kidnapping. He is being held in a local jail.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su