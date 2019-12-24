Man foiled from snatching girl in street

Monza, December 24 - A 28-year-old Moroccan man was foiled from snatching a two-year-old girl from a street near the northern city of Monza near Milan on Monday, police said Tuesday. The man allegedly tried to strangle the girl's grandfather, who was pushing her pushchair, and seize the child, police said. The young man was stopped by passersby who held him down on the ground until the police arrived. The incident took place at Bellusco. The man was arrested on charges of attempted murder and attempted kidnapping. He is being held in a local jail.