Martedì 24 Dicembre 2019 | 12:45

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Monza
Man foiled from snatching girl in street

Man foiled from snatching girl in street

 
Genoa
First cars on new Genoa bridge in May says mayor

First cars on new Genoa bridge in May says mayor

 
Venice

Venice hit by 139 cm acqua alta

 
Rome
Motorway concessions will be fairer says Conte

Motorway concessions will be fairer says Conte

 
Monza
Man foiled from snatching girl in street

Man foiled from snatching girl in street

 
Cagliari
Merchant ship stuck on rocks in Sardinia

Merchant ship stuck on rocks in Sardinia

 
Rome
Thousands of fake Xmas toys seized

Thousands of fake Xmas toys seized

 
Rome
State stakes in crisis-hit firms 'no longer taboo'

State stakes in crisis-hit firms 'no longer taboo'

 
Rome
Motorway concessions will be fairer says Conte

Motorway concessions will be fairer says Conte

 
Rome
Budget gets final OK, Conte says look to future

Budget gets final OK, Conte says look to future

 
Milan
Soccer: Milan optimistic on signing Ibra

Soccer: Milan optimistic on signing Ibra

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Regalia spinge il Bari: «Guai ad arrendersi»

Regalia spinge il Bari: «Guai ad arrendersi»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeVerso il voto
Primarie c.sinistra Puglia 2020, creata associazione di promozione: 5 seggi a Bari

Primarie c.sinistra Puglia 2020, creata associazione di promozione: 5 seggi a Bari

 
FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, becca ragazzo a fumare a scuola e lo invita a uscire: scatta la rissa

Foggia, becca ragazzo a fumare a scuola e lo invita a uscire: scatta la rissa

 
TarantoStalking
Taranto, violenta e perseguita una giovane migrante: arrestato 53enne

Taranto, violenta e perseguita una giovane migrante: arrestato 53enne

 
PotenzaLa pattuglia di «Mancusiedd»
Storia dei «nostri» presepi nelle parrocchie: le radici del Natale a Potenza

Storia dei «nostri» presepi nelle parrocchie: le radici del Natale a Potenza

 
MateraNatale amaro
Pomarico, dopo la frana chiedono soldi agli «sfollati» per utenze già staccate

Pomarico, dopo la frana chiedono soldi agli «sfollati» per utenze già staccate

 
BrindisiFurto
Francavilla, rubano Iphone per fare regalo di Natale: denunciata intera famiglia

Francavilla, rubano Iphone per fare regalo di Natale: denunciata intera famiglia

 
LecceEconomia
Il Natale salentino: business da 418 milioni

Il Natale salentino: business da 418 milioni

 
BatIl giallo
Barletta, gambizzato 18enne nella villa del castello: scattano le indagini

Barletta, gambizzato 18enne nella villa del castello: scattano le indagini

 

i più letti

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Puglia, la mappa degli autovelox della settimana di Natale

Qualità della vita, è il momento che chiedano scusa al Sud

Qualità della vita, è il momento che chiedano scusa al Sud

Modugno, dipendenti Auchan scioperano e regalano i pandori dell'azienda a una onlus

Modugno, dipendenti Auchan scioperano e regalano i pandori dell'azienda a una onlus

Bari, processo escort, maggiordomo Berlusconi: «Non ha mai pagato per il sesso»

Bari, processo escort, maggiordomo Berlusconi: «Non ha mai pagato per il sesso»

«Tu muori qua»: le scritte sul muro dell'ex acciaieria raccontano gli ultimi istanti di Margherita

«Tu muori qua»: le scritte sul muro dell'ex acciaieria raccontano gli ultimi istanti di Margherita

Rome

Budget gets final OK, Conte says look to future

Averts VAT hike, cuts tax wedge, ups dodge fight, boosts e-pay

Budget gets final OK, Conte says look to future

Rome, December 24 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday Italy can look to the future with confidence after parliament gave final approval to the 2020 budget bill. The budget package was passed by the House by 312 votes to 153 with two abstentions. Conte said on Twitter "green light for #2020budget. In 100 days: less taxes for workers, more money for families, comuni, fire fighters, healthcare, incentives for businesses. "Growth, sustainability, environment, welfare, fighting tax evasion: we look to the future of citizens with confidence". The budget averts a 23-billion-euro VAT hike which would have hit each Italian household budgets to the tune of 541 euros a year. The budget also cuts the labour tax wedge, the ratio between the amount of taxes paid by the worker and the corresponding total labour cost for the employer. The average tax wedge measures the extent to which tax on labour income discourages employment. The 2020 budget cuts the wedge by three billion euros in 2020 and five billion in 2021. The budget also ups the fight on tax evasion and offers a range of incentives for using credit cards. The package also scraps a 'superticket' surcharge on medicines and other healthcare provisions. It will be abolished from September 1 next year. Among the more contentious elements of the budget are taxes on single use plastic and sugary drinks. After a clash within the ruling majority, the plastic tax has been put off till next summer and the sugar tax till next autumn. Among the other measures, the budget lays on free nursery care for many Italian children and extends a 'baby bonus'. It also introduces a 'green new deal'. On the other side of the ledger, the budget will be funded mainly by higher deficit spending, a spending review, and a hike on gambling levies.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati