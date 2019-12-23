16-year-old girls knocked down, killed on Rome street

Rome, December 23 - The 20-year-old son of Italian director Paolo Genovese is under investigation for vehicular homicide after allegedly running down and killing two 16-year-old girls on a busy Rome street at the weekend. The girls were named as Camilla Romagnoli and Gaia Vonfreymann. The driver, Pietro Genovese, reportedly tested positive for drugs and alcohol after the crash. Autopsy results Monday showed the car caved in the girls' skulls, killing them instantly. Other fractures were found, but no sign of their being hit or dragged by other vehicles, contradicting eye witness reports.