Soccer: Milan optimistic on signing Ibra

Milan, December 23 - AC Milan are optimistic about signing LA Galaxy captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the January transfer window, sources said Monday. The Sweden great, 38, has been talking to Milan representatives, the sources said, adding that coach Stefano Pioli's job is secure even after a 5-0 drubbing by Atalanta in Serie A. AC and Inter Milan are among the previous clubs of the much-travelled Ibra, who has also played for Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Barcelona, PSG and Manchester United. He scored 62 goals in 116 appearances for Sweden between 2001 and 2016.