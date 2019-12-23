Lunedì 23 Dicembre 2019 | 19:15

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
'Unprecedented' Raphael show in 500th anniversary fest

'Unprecedented' Raphael show in 500th anniversary fest

 
Turin
Scoliosis girl cured with magnets in first for Italy

Scoliosis girl cured with magnets in first for Italy

 
Rome
Girl abducted by Syrian dad tracked down in Denmark

Girl abducted by Syrian dad tracked down in Denmark

 
Venice
Venice hit by 144 cm acqua alta

Venice hit by 144 cm acqua alta

 
Rome
29,000 hired after getting basic income

29,000 hired after getting basic income

 
Catania
Man kills sick wife, self near Catania

Man kills sick wife, self near Catania

 
Rome
18 bn seized from mafia in 5 yrs, 1% of Italy GDP

18 bn seized from mafia in 5 yrs, 1% of Italy GDP

 
Rome
Chinese 5G warning must be assessed-Guerini

Chinese 5G warning must be assessed-Guerini

 
Milan
Right-to-die activist Cappato acquitted

Right-to-die activist Cappato acquitted

 
Rome
MPs rush to OK budget

MPs rush to OK budget

 
Rome
Panettone and tortellini still prime Xmas fare

Panettone and tortellini still prime Xmas fare

 

Il Biancorosso

il portiere
Bari, Frattali: «Vincere, la mia missione»

Bari, Frattali: «Vincere, la mia missione»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Potenzagesto disperato
Potenza, non aveva avuto lo stipendio, si cosparge di benzina e minaccia di darsi fuoco: salvato

Potenza, non aveva avuto lo stipendio, si cosparge di benzina e minaccia di darsi fuoco: salvato

 
Tarantonel porto
Ocean Viking, sbarcati a Taranto i 159 migranti: tra loro anche 40 minori

Ocean Viking, sbarcati a Taranto i 159 migranti: tra loro anche 40 minori

 
Baril'iniziativa
Monopoli, il Natale diventa uno spot per la raccolta rifiuti porta a porta

Monopoli, il Natale diventa uno spot per la raccolta rifiuti porta a porta

 
Foggial'incontro
Ministro Lamorgese a Foggia: «Caporalato non è invincibile»

Ministro Lamorgese a Foggia: «Caporalato non è invincibile»

 
MateraL'intervista
«Matera 2019 modello per le capitali della Cultura»: parla la manager della Fondazione

«Matera 2019 modello per le capitali della Cultura»: parla la manager della Fondazione

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Francavilla, vende droga a minorenne: arrestato

Francavilla, vende droga a minorenne: arrestato

 
Leccenel salento
Nociglia, rapina stazione di servizio e picchia il gestore

Nociglia, rapina stazione di servizio e picchia il gestore

 
BatLa scoperta
Barletta, lapidi abbandonate tra la monnezza: due denunciati

Barletta, lapidi abbandonate tra la monnezza: due denunciati FOTO

 

i più letti

Qualità della vita, è il momento che chiedano scusa al Sud

Qualità della vita, è il momento che chiedano scusa al Sud

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Puglia, la mappa degli autovelox della settimana di Natale

«Era la banca di famiglia, ci dovete tutelare», risparmiatori in rivolta sotto sede Pop-Bari

«Era la banca di famiglia, ci dovete tutelare», risparmiatori in rivolta sotto sede Pop-Bari

Potenza, Capodanno Rai con Albano e Romina, Arisa, Gigi D'Alessio: le indiscrezioni sul cast

Potenza, Capodanno Rai con Albano e Romina, Arisa, Gigi D'Alessio: le indiscrezioni sul cast

Alberi in fiore a Natale in Puglia, paesaggio mozzafiato, ma autunno bollente: la preoccupazione di Coldiretti

Alberi in fiore a Natale in Puglia, paesaggio mozzafiato, ma autunno bollente: allarme Coldiretti

Turin

Scoliosis girl cured with magnets in first for Italy

Growing bars lengthen spine of 5-yr-old who resumes normal life

Scoliosis girl cured with magnets in first for Italy

Turin, December 23 - A five-year-old girl suffering from a rare form of scoliosis has been cured with magnets in a first for Italy. The girl, who weighed just 11 kg (24 pounds, or one stone 10 pounds), presented with a form of the disease that had never been diagnosed before. She was operated on at Turin's Regina Margherita Hospital. For the first time in such a case, magnetic 'growing bars' were used, doctors said. These enabled doctors to correct the scoliosis without subsequent surgical interventions to lengthen the spine, they said. The innovative and mini-invasive technique enabled the patient to resume a normal life after just a week, doctors said. Scoliosis is a sideways curvature of the spine that occurs most often during the growth spurt just before puberty. While scoliosis can be caused by conditions such as cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy, the cause of most scoliosis is unknown. About 3% of adolescents have scoliosis. Most cases of scoliosis are mild, but some spine deformities continue to get more severe as children grow. Severe scoliosis can be disabling. An especially severe spinal curve can reduce the amount of space within the chest, making it difficult for the lungs to function properly. Children who have mild scoliosis are monitored closely, usually with X-rays, to see if the curve is getting worse. In many cases, no treatment is necessary. Some children will need to wear a brace to stop the curve from worsening. Others may need surgery to keep the scoliosis from worsening and to straighten severe cases of scoliosis.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati