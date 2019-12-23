Lunedì 23 Dicembre 2019 | 19:15

Rome
'Unprecedented' Raphael show in 500th anniversary fest

Turin
Scoliosis girl cured with magnets in first for Italy

Rome
Girl abducted by Syrian dad tracked down in Denmark

Venice
Venice hit by 144 cm acqua alta

Rome
29,000 hired after getting basic income

Catania
Man kills sick wife, self near Catania

Rome
18 bn seized from mafia in 5 yrs, 1% of Italy GDP

Rome
Chinese 5G warning must be assessed-Guerini

Milan
Right-to-die activist Cappato acquitted

Rome
MPs rush to OK budget

Rome
Panettone and tortellini still prime Xmas fare

il portiere
Bari, Frattali: «Vincere, la mia missione»

Potenzagesto disperato
Potenza, non aveva avuto lo stipendio, si cosparge di benzina e minaccia di darsi fuoco: salvato

Tarantonel porto
Ocean Viking, sbarcati a Taranto i 159 migranti: tra loro anche 40 minori

Baril'iniziativa
Monopoli, il Natale diventa uno spot per la raccolta rifiuti porta a porta

Foggial'incontro
Ministro Lamorgese a Foggia: «Caporalato non è invincibile»

MateraL'intervista
«Matera 2019 modello per le capitali della Cultura»: parla la manager della Fondazione

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Francavilla, vende droga a minorenne: arrestato

Leccenel salento
Nociglia, rapina stazione di servizio e picchia il gestore

BatLa scoperta
Barletta, lapidi abbandonate tra la monnezza: due denunciati

Qualità della vita, è il momento che chiedano scusa al Sud

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

«Era la banca di famiglia, ci dovete tutelare», risparmiatori in rivolta sotto sede Pop-Bari

Potenza, Capodanno Rai con Albano e Romina, Arisa, Gigi D'Alessio: le indiscrezioni sul cast

Alberi in fiore a Natale in Puglia, paesaggio mozzafiato, ma autunno bollente: la preoccupazione di Coldiretti

Rome

Biggest ever monographic exhibit on Renaissance genius

Rome, December 23 - An unprecedented Rome show on Raphael will crown global celebrations marking the 500th anniversary of the death of the genius from Urbino. The show at the Scuderie del Quirinale from March 5 until June 2 next year will be the biggest ever monographic exhibition on the Renaissance master, featuring over 200 masterpieces including paintings and sketches as well as comparison works. The artistic superstar died on April 6, 1520 at the age of just 37. The works in the show have never been gathered in the same place before. About a hundred of them are by Raphael himself. Florence's Uffizi Gallery is sending over 40 works by Raphael. Others contributing are the Louvre in Paris, London's National Gallery and the Prado in Madrid. The exhibition will include the Madonna del Granduca and Woman with a Veil from the Uffizi; the Portrait of Baldassarre Castiglione and Self-Portrait with Friend from the Louvre and the Madonna of the Rose from the Prado. The show, entitled simply Raphael, is the culmination of a programme approved by a committee appointed by Culture Minister Dario Franceschini and chaired by art historian Antonio Paolucci, former head of Florence's museums and the Vatican Museums. The Scuderie del Quirinale is one of Rome's premier exhibition spaces. It is located in the former stables of the presidential Quirinale palace.

