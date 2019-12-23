29,000 hired after getting basic income

Rome, December 23 - Almost 29,000 Italians had been hired after getting the government's basic income as of December 10, the ANPAL job agency said Monday. The figure, 28,763, was 63.6% up on the previous total issued on October 21, it said. Some 67.2% of the new hires were on a steady, long-term contract, 18% were temp hires and 3.8% apprenticeships, ANPAL said. Some 67.9% of those hired were under 45. Some 58.6% were men and the remaining 41.4% women, the agency said.