Rome
'Unprecedented' Raphael show in 500th anniversary fest

'Unprecedented' Raphael show in 500th anniversary fest

 
Turin
Scoliosis girl cured with magnets in first for Italy

Scoliosis girl cured with magnets in first for Italy

 
Rome
Girl abducted by Syrian dad tracked down in Denmark

Girl abducted by Syrian dad tracked down in Denmark

 
Venice
Venice hit by 144 cm acqua alta

Venice hit by 144 cm acqua alta

 
Rome
29,000 hired after getting basic income

29,000 hired after getting basic income

 
Catania
Man kills sick wife, self near Catania

Man kills sick wife, self near Catania

 
Rome
18 bn seized from mafia in 5 yrs, 1% of Italy GDP

18 bn seized from mafia in 5 yrs, 1% of Italy GDP

 
Rome
Chinese 5G warning must be assessed-Guerini

Chinese 5G warning must be assessed-Guerini

 
Milan
Right-to-die activist Cappato acquitted

Right-to-die activist Cappato acquitted

 
Rome
MPs rush to OK budget

MPs rush to OK budget

 
Rome
Panettone and tortellini still prime Xmas fare

Panettone and tortellini still prime Xmas fare

 

il portiere
Bari, Frattali: «Vincere, la mia missione»

Bari, Frattali: «Vincere, la mia missione»

 

Potenza gesto disperato
Potenza, non aveva avuto lo stipendio, si cosparge di benzina e minaccia di darsi fuoco: salvato

Potenza, non aveva avuto lo stipendio, si cosparge di benzina e minaccia di darsi fuoco: salvato

 
Taranto nel porto
Ocean Viking, sbarcati a Taranto i 159 migranti: tra loro anche 40 minori

Ocean Viking, sbarcati a Taranto i 159 migranti: tra loro anche 40 minori

 
Bari l'iniziativa
Monopoli, il Natale diventa uno spot per la raccolta rifiuti porta a porta

Monopoli, il Natale diventa uno spot per la raccolta rifiuti porta a porta

 
Foggia l'incontro
Ministro Lamorgese a Foggia: «Caporalato non è invincibile»

Ministro Lamorgese a Foggia: «Caporalato non è invincibile»

 
Matera L'intervista
«Matera 2019 modello per le capitali della Cultura»: parla la manager della Fondazione

«Matera 2019 modello per le capitali della Cultura»: parla la manager della Fondazione

 
Brindisi Nel Brindisino
Francavilla, vende droga a minorenne: arrestato

Francavilla, vende droga a minorenne: arrestato

 
Lecce nel salento
Nociglia, rapina stazione di servizio e picchia il gestore

Nociglia, rapina stazione di servizio e picchia il gestore

 
Bat La scoperta
Barletta, lapidi abbandonate tra la monnezza: due denunciati

Barletta, lapidi abbandonate tra la monnezza: due denunciati FOTO

 

Qualità della vita, è il momento che chiedano scusa al Sud

Qualità della vita, è il momento che chiedano scusa al Sud

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Puglia, la mappa degli autovelox della settimana di Natale

«Era la banca di famiglia, ci dovete tutelare», risparmiatori in rivolta sotto sede Pop-Bari

«Era la banca di famiglia, ci dovete tutelare», risparmiatori in rivolta sotto sede Pop-Bari

Potenza, Capodanno Rai con Albano e Romina, Arisa, Gigi D'Alessio: le indiscrezioni sul cast

Potenza, Capodanno Rai con Albano e Romina, Arisa, Gigi D'Alessio: le indiscrezioni sul cast

Alberi in fiore a Natale in Puglia, paesaggio mozzafiato, ma autunno bollente: la preoccupazione di Coldiretti

Alberi in fiore a Natale in Puglia, paesaggio mozzafiato, ma autunno bollente: allarme Coldiretti

Rome

29,000 hired after getting basic income

443,000 called to restart job searches

29,000 hired after getting basic income

Rome, December 23 - Almost 29,000 Italians had been hired after getting the government's basic income as of December 10, the ANPAL job agency said Monday. The figure, 28,763, was 63.6% up on the previous total issued on October 21, it said. Some 67.2% of the new hires were on a steady, long-term contract, 18% were temp hires and 3.8% apprenticeships, ANPAL said. Some 67.9% of those hired were under 45. Some 58.6% were men and the remaining 41.4% women, the agency said.

