Man kills sick wife, self near Catania

23 Dicembre 2019
Catania, December 23 - An Italian man killed his sick wife and then himself near Catania on Monday. The man was said to be in his 80s, and his wife the same age. He used his hunting rifle, police said. The murder-suicide took place in the couple's home at Randazzo. Police are investigating and autopsies have been ordered.
