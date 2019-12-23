Chinese 5G warning must be assessed-Guerini

Rome, December 23 - Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini said Monday that the government must take account of a warning by parliament's intelligence oversight commission about the involvement of Chinese companies in the development of Italy's 5G network. Last week the Copasir said use of equipment provided by Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE in Italy's 5G network could be a security risk. The firms have denied this but Guerini said Monday that the warning "must be assessed carefully" adding that the international debate about this issue "cannot be ignored". Telecom Italia (TIM) is in the process of selecting suppliers for the upgrade of Italy's telecommunications infrastructure. The United States has pressured Italy and other European States not to use Huawei technology in their new networks.