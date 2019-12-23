Atlantia suffers big losses amid concessions uncertainty

Rome, December 23 - Atlantia's share price dropped over 4% on the Milan stock exchange on Monday amid fresh uncertainty about whether its highways subsidiary Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) will have its concessions withdrawn. The government's 'milleproroghe' decree features a measure that could make it easier for concessions to be withdrawn, although the parties supporting Premier Giuseppe Conte's government have not reached a final agreement on it. The 5-Star Movement (M5S) has been pressing hard for ASPI's concessions to be withdrawn after the collapse last year of the Morandi bridge in Genoa, alleging that the company failed to take the necessary action to prevent a disaster that claimed 43 lives. The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the centrist Italia Viva (IV) are taking a softer stance. ASPI said that it may take legal action if the measure is passed. Italy's Audit Court, meanwhile, said it was necessary to revise the highway concessions contracts as many clauses were "particularly advantageous for the private parties".