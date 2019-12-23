Soccer: Lazio beat Juve to lift Super Cup

Rome, December 23 - Lazio beat Juventus 3-1 Sunday to lift the Italian Super Cup for the fifth time. Luis Alberto struck first for the Romans before Paulo Dybala equalised only for Senat Lulic and Danilo Capaldi to take the game away from the Turin giants and nine-time champs. Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi said "I have a group of lads who excite me". Juve are gunning for their ninth straight Serie A title, which would be a new record. They are level at the top of the table with Inter, on 42 points. Lazio are third on 36 points, one ahead of city rivals Roma.