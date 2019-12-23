Girl abducted by Syrian dad tracked down in Denmark

Rome, December 23 - A child abducted by her Syrian father in Milan last week has been tracked down by Italian police in Denmark. The girl had only recently returned to her Ecuadorian mother in Italy after the father, Maher Balle, kidnapped her three years ago and took her to Syria. He took her away again on Friday after picking her up from the middle school she attends without anyone suspecting anything. She was tracked down in Aarhus, Denmark's second city, via the geolocation system on the phone she used to call her mother. The girl is currently in a home in Denmark and is said to be in a good condition.