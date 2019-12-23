Right-to-die activist Cappato acquitted

Milan, December 23 - A Milan court on Monday acquitted right-to-die activist Marco Cappato of charges of assisting suicide after he helped 40-year-old blind and tetraplegic Italian ex-DJ Fabiano Antoniani, better known as DJ Fabo, take his own life at a Swiss clinic in 2017. The case returned to Milan after the Constitutional Court ruled in September that assisting suicide is lawful in some cases when asked for an opinion on it.