16-year-old girls knocked down, killed on Rome street

Right-to-die activist Cappato acquitted
Rome
23 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 23 - The 20-year-old son of Italian director Paolo Genovese is under investigation for vehicular homicide after allegedly running down and hitting two 16-year-old girls on a busy Rome street at the weekend. The girls were named as Camilla Romagnoli and Gaia Vonfreymann. The driver, Pietro Genovese, reportedly tested positive for drugs and alcohol after the crash.
