Acquit right-to-die activist Cappato - prosecutor

Milan, December 23 - Milan prosector Tiziana Siciliano on Monday asked a court to acquit right-to-die activist Marco Cappato, who is accused of assisting suicide for helping 40-year-old blind and tetraplegic Italian ex-DJ Fabiano Antoniani, better known as DJ Fabo, take his own life at a Swiss clinic in 2017. The case has returned to Milan after the Constitutional Court ruled in September that assisting suicide is lawful in some cases when asked for an opinion on it. Cappato's lawyer said the court should go further and clear him by declaring that the "act is not a crime".