Di Maio visits Italian troops in Lebanon

Right-to-die activist Cappato acquitted
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
23 Dicembre 2019
(ANSAmed) - Beirut, December 23 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio arrived in Lebanon on Monday to visit the Italian troops involved in the UN's UNIFIL mission there. Di Maio is also set to meet his Lebanese counterpart, outgoing Foreign Minister Gibran Bassil. "Just arrived in Lebanon to says hello and bring the (Christmas) greetings of the government to our military personnel," Di Maio said via Facebook.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su