Matera 2019 European culture capital declared success
Matera
20 Dicembre 2019
Matera, December 20 - Matera's year as the European capital of culture was declared a success at the closing evening on Friday. "The victory of 2014 (when the southern city's bid to be culture capital was successful) was brought to a successful conclusion," said Culture Minister Dario Franceschini. "It launched a path of sustainable development that I am sure will continue with determination".
