Man arrested for forcing partner to eat mud

Pachino
20 Dicembre 2019
Pachino, December 20 - A 37-year-old man from the Sicilian town of Pachino has been put under house arrest for allegedly repeatedly beating and humiliating his partner, including by forcing her to eat mud. The man allegedly attacked the 48-year-old woman for futile motives, including irrational jealousy.
