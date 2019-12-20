Venerdì 20 Dicembre 2019 | 18:06

Matera
Matera 2019 European culture capital declared success

Pachino
Man arrested for forcing partner to eat mud

Turin
FCA reassures Italian unions over PSA merger

Vatican City
Pope pledges to fight child abuse with Guterres

Rome
Salvini has 'proof' of govt contacts over Gregoretti case

Rome
'Sardines' rule out forming political party

Naples
Priest arrested for allegedly abusing disabled woman

Rome
Mattarella gives awards 32 for heroism, solidarity

Turin
Piedmont councillor arrested in vote-buying case

Vatican City

Vatican 'overwhelmed' by abuse reports, 1,000 in a year

 
Milan
A.Mittal strikes deal with former ILVA commissioners

Il Bari dà l'arrivederci a Capodanno

BrindisiViolenza in famiglia
Ostuni, picchia la moglie: marito violento arrestato mentre tentava di fuggire in treno

MateraL'evento
Matera 2019, la cerimonia conclusiva con Sassoli, Franceschini e Provenzano

PhotoNewsCultura
Bari, il ministro Franceschini in visita al Teatro Piccinni: «Sono incantato»

Tarantol'episodio
Taranto, ferito: «Sono stato picchiato da due uomini di colore», ma si era inventato tutto

Foggianel Foggiano
Mattinata, struttura ricettiva senza autorizzazione: sequestro

Batl'inchiesta
Giustizia truccata a Trani, indagato anche ex pm antimafia Seccia

LecceNel Salento
Nardò, falsi certificati per allenare in palestra: militare a processo

Potenzain tutta Italia
Truffe ed estorsioni ad asili e case di riposo: 16 misure cautelari, indagano cc Potenza

«Gestaccio» con Salvini, la replica della ragazza di Conversano: «Ero solo sorpresa di trovarlo su volo low cost»

Salvini dorme in aereo, ragazza di Conversano scatta selfie con dito medio

Bari, guerra fra clan per controllo quartiere Japigia: catturato latitante, era nascosto a Bitetto

Puglia, bilancio Regione 2020: ex assessore denuncia irregolarità Psr. Emiliano lascia l'aula

Grumo, bar «fantasma» nell'ex ospedale, titolare per 35 anni non paga fitto: percepisce anche reddito di cittadinanza

Vatican City

Pope pledges to fight child abuse with Guterres

Hunger, climate crisis also feature in video message

Vatican City, December 20 - Pope Francis on Friday pledged to do everything possible to stop the sexual abuse of minors in a video message recorded after a audience in the Vatican with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The message also touched on many other issues, included the climate crisis, hunger and inequality. "We cannot, we must not look the other way in the face of injustice, inequality, the scandal of hunger in the world, of poverty, of children who die because they lack water, food, the necessary care," Francis said. "We cannot look the other way in the face of any kind of abuse of children. We must all fight this scourge together. "We cannot close our eyes to the many brothers and sisters of ours who, due to conflict and violence, misery or climate change, leave their countries and often meet a sad fate". The Catholic Church has been hit by a long string of scandals regarding the sexual abuse of children by clergymen in many parts of the world. "We must not remain indifferent to the trampled and exploited human dignity, to the attacks against human life, both that which has not yet been born and that of every person in need of care," Francis continued. "We cannot, we must not look the other way when believers of various faiths are persecuted in different parts of the world. "The use of religion to incite hatred, violence, oppression, extremism and blind fanaticism, as well as to force people into exile and marginalization, cries out for revenge before God. "But the arms race and nuclear rearmament also cries out for revenge before God. And it is immoral not only the use but also the possession of nuclear weapons, which are so destructive that even the mere danger of an accident represents a grim threat to humanity. "We must not be indifferent to the many wars that continue to be fought and which claim so many innocent victims".

