Salvini has 'proof' of govt contacts over Gregoretti case

Rome, December 20 - League leader Matteo Salvini has kept copies of the communication he engaged in with other parts of the then-government in relation a standoff over more than 100 rescued migrants on the Gregoretti Coast Guard ship in July, party sources said on Friday. The Catania court of ministers has requested parliament give it the OK to proceed against Salvini for allegedly abusing his power by failing to give the ok for them to disembark for several days. He was interior minister and deputy premier at the time. The communication features "numerous contacts between the (then) interior minister, the premier's office, the foreign minister and EU bodies" the sources said. It also includes communication with the Italian bishops conference (CEI) about the distribution of the migrants, the League sources said. Foreign Minister and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Thursday taunted his former alliance partner Salvini, about the case, saying he looks "a bit scared to me". The case was one of several standoffs Salvini was engaged in as he sought to apply his policy of closing Italy's ports to migrants-rescue vessels. Earlier in the year, the M5S voted to reject a request to proceed against Salvini in a similar case, regarding the Diciotti Coast Guard ship in August 2018. But Di Maio said Thursday that the Gregoretti case was different. "I think it's clear that the Gregoretti case is not like the Diciotti case," Di Maio said. "The latter was a decision made by the (whole) government while the Gregoretti was propaganda". Salvini pulled the plug on Premier Giuseppe Conte's first government this August, a move which led the M5S to form a new executive with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and other groups. The Senate's immunity panel will vote on the case on January 20.