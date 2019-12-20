Venerdì 20 Dicembre 2019 | 18:06

Matera
Matera 2019 European culture capital declared success

Pachino
Man arrested for forcing partner to eat mud

Turin
FCA reassures Italian unions over PSA merger

Vatican City
Pope pledges to fight child abuse with Guterres

Rome
Salvini has 'proof' of govt contacts over Gregoretti case

Rome
'Sardines' rule out forming political party

Naples
Priest arrested for allegedly abusing disabled woman

Rome
Mattarella gives awards 32 for heroism, solidarity

Turin
Piedmont councillor arrested in vote-buying case

Vatican City

Milan
A.Mittal strikes deal with former ILVA commissioners

calendario
Il Bari dà l'arrivederci a Capodanno

BrindisiViolenza in famiglia
Ostuni, picchia la moglie: marito violento arrestato mentre tentava di fuggire in treno

MateraL'evento
Matera 2019, la cerimonia conclusiva con Sassoli, Franceschini e Provenzano

PhotoNewsCultura
Bari, il ministro Franceschini in visita al Teatro Piccinni: «Sono incantato»

Tarantol'episodio
Taranto, ferito: «Sono stato picchiato da due uomini di colore», ma si era inventato tutto

Foggianel Foggiano
Mattinata, struttura ricettiva senza autorizzazione: sequestro

Batl'inchiesta
Giustizia truccata a Trani, indagato anche ex pm antimafia Seccia

LecceNel Salento
Nardò, falsi certificati per allenare in palestra: militare a processo

Potenzain tutta Italia
Truffe ed estorsioni ad asili e case di riposo: 16 misure cautelari, indagano cc Potenza

Rome

Salvini has 'proof' of govt contacts over Gregoretti case

Communication with premier office says League sources

Rome, December 20 - League leader Matteo Salvini has kept copies of the communication he engaged in with other parts of the then-government in relation a standoff over more than 100 rescued migrants on the Gregoretti Coast Guard ship in July, party sources said on Friday. The Catania court of ministers has requested parliament give it the OK to proceed against Salvini for allegedly abusing his power by failing to give the ok for them to disembark for several days. He was interior minister and deputy premier at the time. The communication features "numerous contacts between the (then) interior minister, the premier's office, the foreign minister and EU bodies" the sources said. It also includes communication with the Italian bishops conference (CEI) about the distribution of the migrants, the League sources said. Foreign Minister and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Thursday taunted his former alliance partner Salvini, about the case, saying he looks "a bit scared to me". The case was one of several standoffs Salvini was engaged in as he sought to apply his policy of closing Italy's ports to migrants-rescue vessels. Earlier in the year, the M5S voted to reject a request to proceed against Salvini in a similar case, regarding the Diciotti Coast Guard ship in August 2018. But Di Maio said Thursday that the Gregoretti case was different. "I think it's clear that the Gregoretti case is not like the Diciotti case," Di Maio said. "The latter was a decision made by the (whole) government while the Gregoretti was propaganda". Salvini pulled the plug on Premier Giuseppe Conte's first government this August, a move which led the M5S to form a new executive with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and other groups. The Senate's immunity panel will vote on the case on January 20.

