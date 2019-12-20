Venerdì 20 Dicembre 2019 | 15:38

Rome
'Sardines' rule out forming political party

Naples
Priest arrested for allegedly abusing disabled woman

Rome
Mattarella gives awards 32 for heroism, solidarity

Turin
Piedmont councillor arrested in vote-buying case

Vatican City

Milan
A.Mittal strikes deal with former ILVA commissioners

Rome
Arms not right response to Libyan crisis-foreign min sources

Rome
Bad weather to hit northern, central Italy

Amantea (Cosenza)
Ex-Calabria councilor arrested on fraud charges

Rome
Consumer confidence up in December says ISTAT

Rome
Sarraj seeks help from five countries, including Italy

Il Bari dà l'arrivederci a Capodanno

BariIl fatto
Bari, studenti vandali durante occupazione: il liceo «Scacchi» sotto scacco

Tarantoreparto intitolato
Genitoria Nadia Toffa: «Fondazione aiuterà bambini di Taranto»

Foggianel Foggiano
Mattinata, struttura ricettiva senza autorizzazione: sequestro

Batl'inchiesta
Giustizia truccata a Trani, indagato anche ex pm antimafia Seccia

LecceNel Salento
Nardò, falsi certificati per allenare in palestra: militare a processo

Materail bilancio
Matera, ultimo giorno da capitale della Cultura, direttore Verri: «Mi sento cittadino onorario»

Brindisitra ostuni e carovigno
Scontro auto nel Brindisino, donna rimane incastrata fra le lamiere: due feriti

Potenzain tutta Italia
Truffe ed estorsioni ad asili e case di riposo: 16 misure cautelari, indagano cc Potenza

Rome

'Sardines' rule out forming political party

Would be like putting a border on the sea say founders

Rome, December 20 - The four founders of the 'Sardines', a grassroots movement that has sprung up around Italy in opposition to populist, anti-migrant policies such as those proposed by former interior minister and League party leader Matteo Salvini, have ruled out forming a political party. "Italy is in the middle of a peaceful revolt that has no precedent in recent decades," the founders wrote in a letter published in Friday's edition of La Repubblica. "(Imposing) the structure of party would be an insult to what (the sardines) have been and what they could be. "And that is not because parties are wrong... trying to give a framework to a revolt would be like putting borders on the sea. "The only certainty we have is that we have been lying down for too long". The Sardines sprang up in Bologna in mid-November as a spontaneous response to Salvini's vow to "free" the Emilia Romagna region of the centre-left politicians who have governed it for decades, in regional elections in January. Sardine rallies have since taken place across the length and breadth of Italy.

