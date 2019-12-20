Priest arrested for allegedly abusing disabled woman

Naples, December 20 - A priest from the Don Orione Congregation in Ercolano, near Naples, was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a disabled woman while he was vice director of the institution, which works for the rehabilitation of seriously disabled people, investigative sources said Friday. The priest, identified as Roberto Gerolamo Filippini, is accused of committing sexual violence, taking advantage of the victim's psychiatric disability. He was the administrator charged with supporting the victim when the alleged violence took place, the sources said.