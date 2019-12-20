Piedmont councillor arrested in vote-buying case

Turin, December 20 - Piedmont regional councillor Roberto Rosso was among several people arrested in dawn raids on Friday in relation to a probe into alleged mafia-linked vote-buying. The case regards alleged illegal deals cut with people in Turin area linked to the Calabrian-based 'Ndrangheta mafia. Rosso was an MP for many years for Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party but he subsequently switched to the rightwing Brothers of Italia (FdI) group. "It's a shameful allegation," said FdI leader Giorgia Meloni. "It turns my stomach. "Rosso is to be considered officially out of FdI until the case is cleared up". Rosso has resigned as regional councillor.