A.Mittal strikes deal with former ILVA commissioners

Milan, December 20 - ArcelorMittal said Friday that the French-Italian group has reached an agreement with the commissioners of the former ILVA group that forms the basis for talks on keeping the steel operator in business. The deal for talks, which are set to run until January 31, regards, among other things, the revision of the original contract to finance, clean up and revive the huge, highly polluting, troubled Taranto plant. ArcelorMittal in November filed suit to get out of their contract to take over the former ILVA steel works. The move rocked the government and Premier Giuseppe Conte vowed to stop ArcelorMittal's pullout, saying the company was breaching a contract. As a result the government took legal action. The Milan case on this suit has been suspended until February 7, pending the outcome of the talks. "ArcelorMittal announces that AM InvestCo has signed a non-binding agreement with the government appointed Ilva commissioners that forms a basis to continue negotiations on a new industrial plan for Ilva, including discussions on a substantial equity investment by a government-controlled entity," ArcelorMittal said in a statement. "The new industrial plan would contemplate investments in green technology, including through a new company funded by public and private investors. "Negotiations will continue into January".