Vatican 'overwhelmed' by abuse reports, 1,000 in a year

'Sardines' rule out forming political party
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Scontro auto nel Brindisino, donna rimane incastrata fra le lamiere: due feriti
i più letti
«Gestaccio» con Salvini, la replica della ragazza di Conversano: «Ero solo sorpresa di trovarlo su volo low cost»
Vatican City
20 Dicembre 2019
Vatican City, December 20 - The Vatican office that handles clergy sex abuse has registered this year a record 1,000 cases that have been reported worldwide, including from countries that had never been involved before, Msgr. John Joseph Kennedy, the head of the disciplinary action section at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, told the AP news agency. He added that the huge number of reported cases of abuse have "overwhelmed" personnel.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su