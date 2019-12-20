Arms not right response to Libyan crisis-foreign min sources

Rome, December 20 - The solution to the Libyan crisis can only be political, not military, foreign ministry sources said Friday after the premier of the Libyan national unity government, Fayez al Sarraj, asked for military aid from Italy and other countries. "The solution to the Libyan crisis can only be political, not military", the sources said. "For this reason we continue to reject any type of interference, promoting instead a stabilization process that is inclusive, intra-Libyan and that goes through diplomatic channels and dialogue", the sources said. Sarraj on Thursday asked Italy, the US, Great Britain, Algeria and Turkey to activate cooperation agreements to fight "the attack on Tripoli", his cabinet's press office said Friday in a post published on Facebook. The premier of the UN-backed government asked the five countries for help to "reject the attack on Tripoli, conducted by any armed group", according to the statement. Sarraj also asked the five countries to cooperate with his government "in the fight against terror organizations", illegal immigration and human trafficking.