Sarraj seeks help from five countries, including Italy

Rome, December 20 - The premier of the Libyan national unity government, Fayez al Sarraj, has asked Italy, the US, Great Britain, Algeria and Turkey to activate cooperation agreements to fight "the attack on Tripoli", his cabinet's press office said Friday in a post published on Facebook. The premier of the UN-backed government on Thursday asked the five countries to "activate accords of cooperation on security" to "reject the attack on Tripoli, conducted by any armed group", according to the statement. Sarraj also asked the five countries to cooperate with his government "in the fight against terror organizations", illegal immigration and human trafficking.