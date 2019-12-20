Consumer confidence up in December says ISTAT

Rome, December 12 - National statistics institute ISTAT in December registered a "more favorable" climate of confidence among businesses and consumers compared to the previous month, the bureau reported on Friday. Confidence rose to 100.7 this month from 99.2 in November for companies and to 110.8 from 108.6 in consumers. The confidence index for companies registered the highest level since July, with progress recorded in all sectors including retail, ISTAT said. The consumer index "partially recuperated the fall" registered in November with opinions regarding both Italy's economic situation and personal situations "decidedly improving", said the bureau.