Venerdì 20 Dicembre 2019 | 12:52

Rome

Bad weather to hit northern, central Italy

Alert in Piedmont

Rome, December 20 - Rain, storms and snowfalls have been forecast Friday across northern Italy, in particular in the North-East, with weather conditions expected to worsen during the night, 3bmeteo.com reports. Overall temperatures are also dropping with maximum temperatures ranging between 7 and 13 degrees Celsius in northern Italy and between 11 and 15 decrees in central regions, the weather forecast site said. Deteriorated weather conditions have also been forecast in Sardinia and Tuscany with storms expected on Friday night also in Umbria, Lazio and Marche. Meanwhile the civil protection in the northwestern Piedmont region on Friday declared a phase of pre-alarm due to bad weather.

