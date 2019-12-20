Ex-Calabria councilor arrested on fraud charges

Amantea (Cosenza), December 20 - Ex-regional councilor of the Calabria region and former Amantea mayor Franco La Rupa and his son Antonio on Friday were arrested by tax police in Cosenza on aggravated fraud charges. Investigators accuse La Rupa and his son of aggravated fraud to get public funding, fraud in the sale of fake organic oil, fraudulent transfer of arrests, money laundering, slander and attempted extortion. Paola prosecutors conducted the investigation that led to the arrest. Investigative sources said that La Rupa - who has been convicted for exchanging favors for the political backing of the local 'Ndrangheta clan Forastefano in Cassano allo Ionio - sold fake organic oil and then used revenues from the fraud to buy real estate from a bankruptcy auction and to fund a migrant hosting center. Finance police seized half of a real estate complex in Serra d'Aiello and cash, the sources said.