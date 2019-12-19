Liguria's schools closed Friday over weather alert

Genoa, December 19 - Schools in Liguria will be closed on Friday after the authorities put the northwestern region on red alert for a wave of extreme weather that is forecast to batter it. Ports in Genoa and Savona will be closed too after unions called a strike over workplace safety in moments of extreme weather. Work on the new viaduct in Genoa that will replace the Morandi bridge, which collapsed last year claiming 43 lives, will also be halted as part of the same strike.