Giovedì 19 Dicembre 2019 | 18:05

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Bari
Dozens of probes opened over Banca Popolare di Bari

Dozens of probes opened over Banca Popolare di Bari

 
Rome
Di Maio taunts Salvini over Gregoretti migrant case

Di Maio taunts Salvini over Gregoretti migrant case

 
Rome
'Garibaldi's shield' found in Rome architect's home

'Garibaldi's shield' found in Rome architect's home

 
Turin
Lapo Elkann recovering after big car crash in Israel

Lapo Elkann recovering after big car crash in Israel

 
Vatican City
Blocking boats doesn't solve migrant problem - pope

Blocking boats doesn't solve migrant problem - pope

 
Rome
Over one million laid low by flu this season - ISS

Over one million laid low by flu this season - ISS

 
Rome
Italy wellbeing index has improved over the year - ISTAT

Italy wellbeing index has improved over the year - ISTAT

 
Ravenna
Man confesses to strangling wife to death

Man confesses to strangling wife to death

 
San Paolo
Growth of solar energy market stimulates franchising

Growth of solar energy market stimulates franchising

 
Rome
Gualtieri defends budget, says it cuts taxes by 7bn

Gualtieri defends budget, says it cuts taxes by 7bn

 
Vibo Valentia
Over 300 arrested in huge 'Ndrangheta operation

Over 300 arrested in huge 'Ndrangheta operation

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il mercato è un rebus: tre «ciliegine» per Vivarini

Bari, il mercato è un rebus: tre «ciliegine» per Vivarini

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaL'inchiesta
Potenza, «Rimborsopoli bis»: condannati 2 ex assessori e 5 ex consiglieri

Potenza, «Rimborsopoli bis»: condannati 2 ex assessori e 5 ex consiglieri

 
TarantoLa denuncia
Manduria, marchi «taroccati» del famoso primitivo bloccati in Francia e Germania

Manduria, marchi «taroccati» del famoso primitivo bloccati in Francia e Germania

 
BariIl progetto
Bari, c'è l'accordo per il nuovo tratto della SS 16. A breve i lavori

Bari, c'è l'accordo per il nuovo tratto della SS 16. A breve i lavori

 
LecceIl caso
Lecce, Bancarotta Fast Service Line, prof. Zeni assolto in appello

Lecce, bancarotta Fast Service Line, prof. Zeni assolto in appello

 
BrindisiL'evento
Brindisi, Di Maio e Guterres in visita per 25° anniversario base militare

Brindisi, Di Maio e Guterres in visita per 25° anniversario base Onu

 
FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, presunte pressioni su lavoro, Angelo Cera resta ai domiciliari

Foggia, presunte pressioni su lavoro, Angelo Cera resta ai domiciliari

 
BatGiustizia svenduta
«Sistema Trani», «D’Introno acquistò regali per i giudici»

«Sistema Trani», «D’Introno acquistò regali per i giudici»

 
MateraTrasporti
Treni, in Basilicata tagli a biglietti e biglietterie

Treni, in Basilicata tagli a biglietti e biglietterie

 

i più letti

«Gestaccio» con Salvini, la replica della ragazza di Conversano: «Ero solo sorpresa di trovarlo su volo low cost»

«Gestaccio» con Salvini, la replica della ragazza di Conversano: «Ero solo sorpresa di trovarlo su volo low cost»

Salvini dorme in aereo, ragazza di Conversano scatta selfie con dito medio

Salvini dorme in aereo, ragazza di Conversano scatta selfie con dito medio

Bari, guerra fra clan per controllo quartiere Japigia: catturato latitante, era nascosto a Bitetto

Bari, guerra fra clan per controllo quartiere Japigia: catturato latitante, era nascosto a Bitetto

Nardò, dorme in strada per 2 notti aspettando l'amore conosciuto online: badante raggirata

Nardò, dorme in strada per 2 notti aspettando l'amore conosciuto online: badante raggirata

Altamura, percepiva reddito di cittadinanza e spacciava hashish: arrestato

Altamura, percepiva reddito di cittadinanza e spacciava hashish: arrestato

Bari

Dozens of probes opened over Banca Popolare di Bari

Govt okayed 900-mn-euro bailout last weekend

Dozens of probes opened over Banca Popolare di Bari

Bari, Dcember 19 - Prosecutors in the Bari have opened dozens of probes after savers filed complaints of alleged fraud regarding a lender based in the southern city, Banca Popolare di Bari, sources said on Thursday. At the weekend Premier Giuseppe Conte's government on Sunday approved a 900-million-euro bailout of the bank. The move came after Banca Popolare di Bari was put into administration last week, having said it urgently needed a big capital increase.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati