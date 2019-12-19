Dozens of probes opened over Banca Popolare di Bari
19 Dicembre 2019
Bari, Dcember 19 - Prosecutors in the Bari have opened dozens of probes after savers filed complaints of alleged fraud regarding a lender based in the southern city, Banca Popolare di Bari, sources said on Thursday. At the weekend Premier Giuseppe Conte's government on Sunday approved a 900-million-euro bailout of the bank. The move came after Banca Popolare di Bari was put into administration last week, having said it urgently needed a big capital increase.
