Dozens of probes opened over Banca Popolare di Bari

Bari, Dcember 19 - Prosecutors in the Bari have opened dozens of probes after savers filed complaints of alleged fraud regarding a lender based in the southern city, Banca Popolare di Bari, sources said on Thursday. At the weekend Premier Giuseppe Conte's government on Sunday approved a 900-million-euro bailout of the bank. The move came after Banca Popolare di Bari was put into administration last week, having said it urgently needed a big capital increase.