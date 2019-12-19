Giovedì 19 Dicembre 2019 | 18:05

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Bari
Dozens of probes opened over Banca Popolare di Bari

Dozens of probes opened over Banca Popolare di Bari

 
Rome
Di Maio taunts Salvini over Gregoretti migrant case

Di Maio taunts Salvini over Gregoretti migrant case

 
Rome
'Garibaldi's shield' found in Rome architect's home

'Garibaldi's shield' found in Rome architect's home

 
Turin
Lapo Elkann recovering after big car crash in Israel

Lapo Elkann recovering after big car crash in Israel

 
Vatican City
Blocking boats doesn't solve migrant problem - pope

Blocking boats doesn't solve migrant problem - pope

 
Rome
Over one million laid low by flu this season - ISS

Over one million laid low by flu this season - ISS

 
Rome
Italy wellbeing index has improved over the year - ISTAT

Italy wellbeing index has improved over the year - ISTAT

 
Ravenna
Man confesses to strangling wife to death

Man confesses to strangling wife to death

 
San Paolo
Growth of solar energy market stimulates franchising

Growth of solar energy market stimulates franchising

 
Rome
Gualtieri defends budget, says it cuts taxes by 7bn

Gualtieri defends budget, says it cuts taxes by 7bn

 
Vibo Valentia
Over 300 arrested in huge 'Ndrangheta operation

Over 300 arrested in huge 'Ndrangheta operation

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il mercato è un rebus: tre «ciliegine» per Vivarini

Bari, il mercato è un rebus: tre «ciliegine» per Vivarini

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaL'inchiesta
Potenza, «Rimborsopoli bis»: condannati 2 ex assessori e 5 ex consiglieri

Potenza, «Rimborsopoli bis»: condannati 2 ex assessori e 5 ex consiglieri

 
TarantoLa denuncia
Manduria, marchi «taroccati» del famoso primitivo bloccati in Francia e Germania

Manduria, marchi «taroccati» del famoso primitivo bloccati in Francia e Germania

 
BariIl progetto
Bari, c'è l'accordo per il nuovo tratto della SS 16. A breve i lavori

Bari, c'è l'accordo per il nuovo tratto della SS 16. A breve i lavori

 
LecceIl caso
Lecce, Bancarotta Fast Service Line, prof. Zeni assolto in appello

Lecce, bancarotta Fast Service Line, prof. Zeni assolto in appello

 
BrindisiL'evento
Brindisi, Di Maio e Guterres in visita per 25° anniversario base militare

Brindisi, Di Maio e Guterres in visita per 25° anniversario base Onu

 
FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, presunte pressioni su lavoro, Angelo Cera resta ai domiciliari

Foggia, presunte pressioni su lavoro, Angelo Cera resta ai domiciliari

 
BatGiustizia svenduta
«Sistema Trani», «D’Introno acquistò regali per i giudici»

«Sistema Trani», «D’Introno acquistò regali per i giudici»

 
MateraTrasporti
Treni, in Basilicata tagli a biglietti e biglietterie

Treni, in Basilicata tagli a biglietti e biglietterie

 

i più letti

«Gestaccio» con Salvini, la replica della ragazza di Conversano: «Ero solo sorpresa di trovarlo su volo low cost»

«Gestaccio» con Salvini, la replica della ragazza di Conversano: «Ero solo sorpresa di trovarlo su volo low cost»

Salvini dorme in aereo, ragazza di Conversano scatta selfie con dito medio

Salvini dorme in aereo, ragazza di Conversano scatta selfie con dito medio

Bari, guerra fra clan per controllo quartiere Japigia: catturato latitante, era nascosto a Bitetto

Bari, guerra fra clan per controllo quartiere Japigia: catturato latitante, era nascosto a Bitetto

Nardò, dorme in strada per 2 notti aspettando l'amore conosciuto online: badante raggirata

Nardò, dorme in strada per 2 notti aspettando l'amore conosciuto online: badante raggirata

Altamura, percepiva reddito di cittadinanza e spacciava hashish: arrestato

Altamura, percepiva reddito di cittadinanza e spacciava hashish: arrestato

Rome

Di Maio taunts Salvini over Gregoretti migrant case

'Who cares?' says League leader about possible trial

Di Maio taunts Salvini over Gregoretti migrant case

Rome, December 19 - Foreign Minister and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Thursday taunted his former alliance partner, League leader Matteo Salvini, about a case regarding the latter's handling of rescued migrants when he was interior minister. "He looks a bit scared to me," said Di Maio after the Catania court of ministers requested parliament give it the OK to proceed against Salvini for allegedly abusing his power in a standoff regarding a rescued migrants on the Gregoretti Coast Guard ship in July. "But everyone must accept their responsibilities". The court said then-minister illegitimately deprived over 100 migrants on board the Gregoretti of their liberty by failing to give the ok for them to disembark for several days. The case was one of several standoffs Salvini was engaged in as he sought to apply his policy of closing Italy's ports to migrants-rescue vessels. Earlier in the year, the M5S voted to reject a request to proceed against Salvini in a similar case, regarding the Diciotti Coast Guard ship in August 2018. Salvini pulled the plug on Premier Giuseppe Conte's first government this August, a move which led the M5S to form a new executive with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and other groups. "I think it's clear that the Gregoretti case is not like the Diciotti case," Di Maio said. "The latter was a decision made by the (whole) government while the Gregoretti was propaganda". Salvini has said that it is "shameful that a minister should face a trial for having pursued the interests of his country". On Thursday he said he was not worried about the possible trial. "I am skeptical about the possibility of someone being put in trial for doing their job," Salvini said. "I can't wait. If they want to put me on trial, who cares?". The Catania court of ministers said in its request to parliament that the second of two security decrees drafted by Salvini when he was in government could not apply to this case as it could not regard non-commercial vessels at the service of the State. The Senate's immunity panel will vote on the case on January 20.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati