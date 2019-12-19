Di Maio taunts Salvini over Gregoretti migrant case

Rome, December 19 - Foreign Minister and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Thursday taunted his former alliance partner, League leader Matteo Salvini, about a case regarding the latter's handling of rescued migrants when he was interior minister. "He looks a bit scared to me," said Di Maio after the Catania court of ministers requested parliament give it the OK to proceed against Salvini for allegedly abusing his power in a standoff regarding a rescued migrants on the Gregoretti Coast Guard ship in July. "But everyone must accept their responsibilities". The court said then-minister illegitimately deprived over 100 migrants on board the Gregoretti of their liberty by failing to give the ok for them to disembark for several days. The case was one of several standoffs Salvini was engaged in as he sought to apply his policy of closing Italy's ports to migrants-rescue vessels. Earlier in the year, the M5S voted to reject a request to proceed against Salvini in a similar case, regarding the Diciotti Coast Guard ship in August 2018. Salvini pulled the plug on Premier Giuseppe Conte's first government this August, a move which led the M5S to form a new executive with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and other groups. "I think it's clear that the Gregoretti case is not like the Diciotti case," Di Maio said. "The latter was a decision made by the (whole) government while the Gregoretti was propaganda". Salvini has said that it is "shameful that a minister should face a trial for having pursued the interests of his country". On Thursday he said he was not worried about the possible trial. "I am skeptical about the possibility of someone being put in trial for doing their job," Salvini said. "I can't wait. If they want to put me on trial, who cares?". The Catania court of ministers said in its request to parliament that the second of two security decrees drafted by Salvini when he was in government could not apply to this case as it could not regard non-commercial vessels at the service of the State. The Senate's immunity panel will vote on the case on January 20.