Lapo Elkann recovering after big car crash in Israel

Turin, December 19 - Agnelli family heir Lapo Elkann on Thursday revealed that he is recovering after being badly hurt in a car crash during a trip to Israel. "I thank God and the doctors," Elkann said in a video link with Corriere della Sera. The 42-year-old was in a coma for a spell after an accident when he was driving to Tel Aviv from Jerusalem after visiting the Wailing Wall. No one else was hurt in the accident. The grandson of legendary Fiat chief Gianni Agnelli is now being treated in a Swiss hospital.