Giovedì 19 Dicembre 2019 | 16:18

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Turin
Lapo Elkann recovering after big car crash in Israel

Lapo Elkann recovering after big car crash in Israel

 
Vatican City
Blocking boats doesn't solve migrant problem - pope

Blocking boats doesn't solve migrant problem - pope

 
Rome
Over one million laid low by flu this season - ISS

Over one million laid low by flu this season - ISS

 
Rome
Italy wellbeing index has improved over the year - ISTAT

Italy wellbeing index has improved over the year - ISTAT

 
Ravenna
Man confesses to strangling wife to death

Man confesses to strangling wife to death

 
San Paolo
Growth of solar energy market stimulates franchising

Growth of solar energy market stimulates franchising

 
Rome
Gualtieri defends budget, says it cuts taxes by 7bn

Gualtieri defends budget, says it cuts taxes by 7bn

 
Vibo Valentia
Over 300 arrested in huge 'Ndrangheta operation

Over 300 arrested in huge 'Ndrangheta operation

 
Rome
FCA-PSA merger good for Europe says Conte

FCA-PSA merger good for Europe says Conte

 
Rome
Mattarella warns of dangers of 'lacerated society'

Mattarella warns of dangers of 'lacerated society'

 
Rome
Court says Salvini abused power in migrant standoff

Court says Salvini abused power in migrant standoff

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il mercato è un rebus: tre «ciliegine» per Vivarini

Bari, il mercato è un rebus: tre «ciliegine» per Vivarini

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl progetto
Bari, c'è l'accordo per il nuovo tratto della SS 16. A breve i lavori

Bari, c'è l'accordo per il nuovo tratto della SS 16. A breve i lavori

 
TarantoIl progetto
Taranto, detenuti-muratori sistemano le scale del carcere

Taranto, detenuti-muratori sistemano le scale del carcere

 
LecceIl caso
Lecce, Bancarotta Fast Service Line, prof. Zeni assolto in appello

Lecce, bancarotta Fast Service Line, prof. Zeni assolto in appello

 
BrindisiL'evento
Brindisi, Di Maio e Guterres in visita per 25° anniversario base militare

Brindisi, Di Maio e Guterres in visita per 25° anniversario base Onu

 
PotenzaIl caso
Nel Potentino giro di fatture false per 2,5 mln: 4 denunce

Nel Potentino giro di fatture false per 2,5 mln: 4 denunce

 
FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, presunte pressioni su lavoro, Angelo Cera resta ai domiciliari

Foggia, presunte pressioni su lavoro, Angelo Cera resta ai domiciliari

 
BatGiustizia svenduta
«Sistema Trani», «D’Introno acquistò regali per i giudici»

«Sistema Trani», «D’Introno acquistò regali per i giudici»

 
MateraTrasporti
Treni, in Basilicata tagli a biglietti e biglietterie

Treni, in Basilicata tagli a biglietti e biglietterie

 

i più letti

«Gestaccio» con Salvini, la replica della ragazza di Conversano: «Ero solo sorpresa di trovarlo su volo low cost»

«Gestaccio» con Salvini, la replica della ragazza di Conversano: «Ero solo sorpresa di trovarlo su volo low cost»

Salvini dorme in aereo, ragazza di Conversano scatta selfie con dito medio

Salvini dorme in aereo, ragazza di Conversano scatta selfie con dito medio

Bari, guerra fra clan per controllo quartiere Japigia: catturato latitante, era nascosto a Bitetto

Bari, guerra fra clan per controllo quartiere Japigia: catturato latitante, era nascosto a Bitetto

Nardò, dorme in strada per 2 notti aspettando l'amore conosciuto online: badante raggirata

Nardò, dorme in strada per 2 notti aspettando l'amore conosciuto online: badante raggirata

Altamura, percepiva reddito di cittadinanza e spacciava hashish: arrestato

Altamura, percepiva reddito di cittadinanza e spacciava hashish: arrestato

Vatican City

Blocking boats doesn't solve migrant problem - pope

Francis meets asylum seekers who came to Italy from Lesbos

Blocking boats doesn't solve migrant problem - pope

Vatican City, December 19 - Pope Francis said Thursday that closing ports is not the way to stop the flow of migrants. "It is not by blocking the ships that the problem is solved," the pope said as he greeted 33 refugees recently arrived in Italy from the Greek island of Lesbos through a humanitarian corridor after the Vatican's intervention. "Serious efforts must be made to empty the detention camps in Libya, evaluating and implementing all possible solutions. "We must denounce and prosecute traffickers who exploit and abuse migrants. "Economic interests must be put aside in order to focus on the person, each person, whose life and dignity are precious in the eyes of God. "We must help and save, because we are all responsible for the life of our neighbour, and the Lord will ask us to account for this at the moment of judgment".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati