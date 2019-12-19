Italy wellbeing index has improved over the year - ISTAT

Rome, December 19 - Italy's overall wellbeing is on the rise despite the country's sluggish economy, according to a report released by ISTAT on Thursday. "Over the last year the indicators report an improvement in wellbeing," the national statistics agency said in its seventh BES report. The BES report seeks to go beyond the strictly economic picture of how Italy is progressing given by GDP, offering an integrated picture of the main economic, social and environmental phenomena characterizing the country. "Over 50% of the 110 comparable indicators have registered an improvement," ISTAT said. It said northern Italy has registered the highest rises. The agency added, however, that the country is enduring difficulties in many areas, with people having trouble with work and finding it hard to reconcile time for one's personal life with economic satisfaction.