Man confesses to strangling wife to death

Ravenna, December 19 - A man on Thursday confessed to strangling his wife to death during questioning and police arrested him for voluntary aggravated homicide, sources said. Riccardo Pondi, 39, confessed to killing his wife, Elisa Bravia, 31, during questioning that lasted more than four hours and took place in the presence of his defence attorney at the police station in Lugo. Pondi provided a series of details about the crime that took place in Glorie di Bagnacavallo. The couple have two children, aged three and six.