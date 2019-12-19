Giovedì 19 Dicembre 2019 | 14:24

San Paolo
Growth of solar energy market stimulates franchising

Rome
Gualtieri defends budget, says it cuts taxes by 7bn

Vibo Valentia
Over 300 arrested in huge 'Ndrangheta operation

Rome
FCA-PSA merger good for Europe says Conte

Rome
Mattarella warns of dangers of 'lacerated society'

Rome
Court says Salvini abused power in migrant standoff

Rome
Valpolicella Doc popular in US, reminiscent of CA Pinot Nero

Rome
Signatures collected for referendum on cut to no. of MPs

Rome
Two cops face trial over blindfolding of US suspect

Rome
Grillo admits M5S 'needs an idea'

Migrants: EU has not fully supported Italy, Guterres says

serie c
Corre, lotta e ora segna: il Bari ha Hamlili, il suo tuttofare

BrindisiL'evento
Brindisi, Di Maio e Guterres in visita per 25° anniversario base militare

BariLo studio
Scienziati di Bari analizzano le ossa di San Nicola: «Quasi integre dopo 9 secoli»

PotenzaIl caso
Nel Potentino giro di fatture false per 2,5 mln: 4 denunce

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, presunte pressioni su lavoro, Angelo Cera resta ai domiciliari

BatGiustizia svenduta
«Sistema Trani», «D’Introno acquistò regali per i giudici»

TarantoIl siderurgico
Mittal, Confindustria Taranto: «Scenari foschi, tutelare indotto». Usb: «No ai licenziamenti»

MateraTrasporti
Treni, in Basilicata tagli a biglietti e biglietterie

Leccerazzismo
Nardò, calciatore 17enne di colore insultato in campo ed espulso: la rabbia dei genitori

Rome

Gualtieri defends budget, says it cuts taxes by 7bn

Economy minister defends package,says growth targets will be met

Rome, December 19 - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri on Thursday defended the government's 2020 budget bill from allegations that it would cause taxes to rise. The package features around 32 billion euros of new measures although most of that, around 23 billion, is needed to avert a rise in value-added tax that was set to kick in next year. "The budget reduces the tax burden by 7.1 billion euros," Gualtieri told a hearing in the Lower House. The minister said the measures in the package would have "significant" effects on the economy in "very short time-frames". He said the government's target of 0.6% GDP growth in 2020 was "amply achievable" as the "first encouraging signs" are being seen in the Italian economy.

