Gualtieri defends budget, says it cuts taxes by 7bn

Rome, December 19 - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri on Thursday defended the government's 2020 budget bill from allegations that it would cause taxes to rise. The package features around 32 billion euros of new measures although most of that, around 23 billion, is needed to avert a rise in value-added tax that was set to kick in next year. "The budget reduces the tax burden by 7.1 billion euros," Gualtieri told a hearing in the Lower House. The minister said the measures in the package would have "significant" effects on the economy in "very short time-frames". He said the government's target of 0.6% GDP growth in 2020 was "amply achievable" as the "first encouraging signs" are being seen in the Italian economy.